US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Lowered to $41.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

USFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.64.

USFD stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in US Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in US Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

