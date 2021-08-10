Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT Raised to $17.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.32 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $16.00.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

