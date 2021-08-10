MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

MGIC Investment has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

