Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Provident Financial has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

