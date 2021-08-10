DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

