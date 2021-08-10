TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.58, RTT News reports. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $628.51 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $652.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 232.78, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.86.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

