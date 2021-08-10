Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Stock Position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USD Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. USD Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 726.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

