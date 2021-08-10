The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (SAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SAIN opened at GBX 517.80 ($6.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £892.74 million and a PE ratio of 5.27. The Scottish American Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 416.24 ($5.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 520 ($6.79). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 500.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Get The Scottish American Investment alerts:

About The Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.