IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 13.8% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $219.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.