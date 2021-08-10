Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

