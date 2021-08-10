8,483 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 675,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.