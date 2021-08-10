Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

