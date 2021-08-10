ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €606.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €606.00 ($712.94).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

ASML Company Profile

