Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 371.92

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded BP to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 97 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).

BP stock opened at GBX 305.45 ($3.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.92. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.36%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -37.50%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

