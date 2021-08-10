Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 125,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

