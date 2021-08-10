Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after acquiring an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,032 shares of company stock worth $19,861,089. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $152.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

