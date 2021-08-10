WT Wealth Management Sells 1,444 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,479,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 956,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,834,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,213,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 108,901 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 238.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 460,037 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32.

