Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 352 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI stock opened at $1,755.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35,114.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,517.06. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,886.58.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.