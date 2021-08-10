Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes $491,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $320,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

MHD opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.