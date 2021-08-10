Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2,379.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 413,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after buying an additional 397,152 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4,919.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 201,108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84.

