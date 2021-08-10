Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 87 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after acquiring an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

