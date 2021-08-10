Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $368,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 143,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

