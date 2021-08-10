Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $467,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $2,387,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

MMM stock opened at $197.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

