Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Oshkosh by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

