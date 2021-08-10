Duke Energy Co. (DUK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 75.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.