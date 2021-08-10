Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 1st

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Cimarex Energy has increased its dividend payment by 168.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cimarex Energy has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cimarex Energy to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEC. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.48.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

