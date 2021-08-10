Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BHVN stock opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

