Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITCI stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.