Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on GOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

