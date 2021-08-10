Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ELAN opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

