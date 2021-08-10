Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

