Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $39,727.32 and approximately $50.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00160440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00147977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,524.25 or 0.99701906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.13 or 0.00784331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

