Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Plans $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Cielo has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter.

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

