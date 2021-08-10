Arcblock Trading 162.7% Higher Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 111.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Arcblock has a market cap of $24.68 million and $98.48 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 162.7% higher against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00859977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00106734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

