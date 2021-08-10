Piper Sandler Comments on Vimeo, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vimeo in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vimeo’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Vimeo stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

