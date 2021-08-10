Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NDLS. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $555.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $163,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

