Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $866,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

