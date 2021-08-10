TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.16% of TTM Technologies worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after acquiring an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,439 shares of company stock worth $654,811. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

