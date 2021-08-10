Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after buying an additional 464,434 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after buying an additional 390,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 137.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $20,498,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,319,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,291,000 after acquiring an additional 198,444 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

