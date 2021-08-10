Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 4,600 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 748,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

