Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.15% of Sanmina worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

