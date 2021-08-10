Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 800 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.54. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

