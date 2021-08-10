Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

