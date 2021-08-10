Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
