Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.96 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

