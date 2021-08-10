United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Humana by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 709.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 58,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,454,000 after buying an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.8% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Humana by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $416.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.70. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

