Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Declares Dividend of $1.18

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.1795 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Shares of ANGPY opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.12.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

