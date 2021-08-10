United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 3,838 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 105.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.01.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

