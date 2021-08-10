Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NXJ opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.