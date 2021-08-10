Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
NXJ opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
