Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

