Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $16.70.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.